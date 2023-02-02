Grand Wealth Management LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,969. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.14 and a 200 day moving average of $196.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

