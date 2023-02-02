Grand Wealth Management LLC Has $13.95 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Grand Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,583 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 7.3% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,737,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,331,000 after buying an additional 3,661,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $143,431,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,577,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,737 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,553,000 after purchasing an additional 112,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,916. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.