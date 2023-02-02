Golem Price Tops $0.24 (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Golem has a market cap of $242.71 million and $5.86 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.