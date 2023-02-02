Golem (GLM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.91 Million

Golem (GLM) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $244.69 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00409049 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.73 or 0.28712253 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00557856 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

