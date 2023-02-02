Goldfinch (GFI) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $23.36 million and $288,255.59 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,046,105 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

