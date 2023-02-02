Golden Goose Market Cap Achieves $66,017.49 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 30% higher against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $66,017.49 and $5,225.79 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.62 or 0.00410097 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.97 or 0.28785770 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00527489 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

