Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 12.1% Higher

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. 1,366,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,166,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $718.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.