Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 12.1% Higher

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. 1,366,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,166,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $718.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.