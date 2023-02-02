Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,214. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,373 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,441 over the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.