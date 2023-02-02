Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20 to $10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.73. Globe Life also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.14.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.5 %

Globe Life stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,214. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,142.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,373 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,441. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

