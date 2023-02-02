Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.03

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and traded as high as $26.27. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 199,457 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,154,000.

