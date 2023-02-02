Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.60-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.00 billion-$26.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.76 billion. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.60 to $7.00 EPS.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.40.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.39. 10,755,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

