Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 116.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.