GICTrade (GICT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $29,505.44

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $95.71 million and $29,505.44 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GICTrade has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 1.02953391 USD and is up 5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,817.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

