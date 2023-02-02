GFG Capital LLC Sells 603 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GFG Capital LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $185,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 10,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $376.56. 1,106,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,288. The company has a market capitalization of $362.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.