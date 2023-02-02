GFG Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,722 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,722 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,828 shares during the period. Paradigm Operations LP grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 320.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 428,994 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 103,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,469,855 and sold 589,976 shares valued at $25,635,144. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $12.62 on Thursday, reaching $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,837,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,892,932. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $217.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

