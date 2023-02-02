GFG Capital LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.62. 2,418,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 410.85% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

