GFG Capital LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,191. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $10.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,907. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $356.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.78 and a 200-day moving average of $282.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

