GFG Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 84,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $1,439,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 392,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,965. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.71. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.