GFG Capital LLC Boosts Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 871.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,608 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 914,377 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 702,666 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $12.09. 36,790,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,380,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

