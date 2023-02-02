GFG Capital LLC Acquires 877 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $365.71. 4,203,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,936,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $429.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.69. The company has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.36.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.