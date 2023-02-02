Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after acquiring an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after acquiring an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,269,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $168.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

