Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. Gentex has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

