General Motors (NYSE:GM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44, RTT News reports. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,830,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,229,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

