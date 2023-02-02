General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.74. General Motors also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.11.

GM stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.21. 12,519,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,624,473. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $370,134,000 after acquiring an additional 462,539 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,757,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $164,346,000 after acquiring an additional 246,500 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,232 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,836,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,084,000 after buying an additional 450,939 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

