General Motors (NYSE:GM) Announces Earnings Results

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.46. 10,241,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,520,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $54.42.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in General Motors by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 221,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,243,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,995,000 after acquiring an additional 185,359 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.