General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,139 shares of company stock worth $7,630,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

