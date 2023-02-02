General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Reduced by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $228.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.