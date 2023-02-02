General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 57,576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 26,290 shares.The stock last traded at $39.76 and had previously closed at $39.28.

General American Investors Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

