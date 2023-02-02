Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.00

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 30662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a market cap of $896.02 million, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 225,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $234,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

