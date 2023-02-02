FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Decreased by Analyst

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $26.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $26.85. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s FY2024 earnings at $27.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $28.55 EPS.

LMT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.07.

NYSE LMT opened at $462.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $473.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.91. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.47 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

