FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Raised by Raymond James

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.49.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $276,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102,968 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102,178 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

