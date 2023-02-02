FY2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

