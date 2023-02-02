Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.64% of Full House Resorts worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Full House Resorts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Full House Resorts news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,970 shares of company stock valued at $80,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Full House Resorts Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 39,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $41.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.