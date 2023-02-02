Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Trading 0.1% Higher

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €36.40 ($39.57) and last traded at €36.30 ($39.46). 116,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €36.26 ($39.41).

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

