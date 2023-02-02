Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.25. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 31,226 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.91% of Forward Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

