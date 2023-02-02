Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $75.00

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.00, but opened at $78.89. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $78.89, with a volume of 199 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.
Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average is $85.64.
Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
