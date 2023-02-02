Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Down 5.4% in January

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 296,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Forestar Group from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.50 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Research analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
