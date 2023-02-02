Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.83

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.83 and last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 50174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Foot Locker Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

