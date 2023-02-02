Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Gap Up to $46.27

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.27, but opened at $52.00. Focus Financial Partners shares last traded at $52.07, with a volume of 400,025 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $519.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.38 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 87.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 66.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.