FlatQube (QUBE) Price Hits $3.51 on Major Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded up 64.4% against the dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $52.37 million and $13,000.80 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00014783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 4.0800634 USD and is down -13.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $51,155.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

