Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $1.11 Billion Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,433,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,194,000. Charles Schwab accounts for about 0.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Charles Schwab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,912,000 after buying an additional 291,424 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,606,000 after acquiring an additional 696,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,993,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.24. 2,131,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,813,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,707 shares of company stock worth $35,781,359 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

