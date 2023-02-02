Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 6,765,407 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,462,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,765,407 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of NextEra Energy worth $741,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.88. 3,063,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,057,956. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

