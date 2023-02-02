Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 165,006 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,006 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $701,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 202,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 75.1% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 366,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 1,061,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,928,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.52. The stock had a trading volume of 636,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

