Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,316,029 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Applied Materials worth $435,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,655. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

