Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Starbucks worth $810,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,882 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 50,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.36. 655,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,128,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.78. The firm has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

