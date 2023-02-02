Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 115,691 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,691 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Nestlé worth $572,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 106,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at about $4,160,000. Saybrook Capital NC raised its position in Nestlé by 1.1% in the third quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 4.2% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at about $102,480,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $122.67. The stock had a trading volume of 191,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,597. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $133.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NSRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

