Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 115,691 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,691 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Nestlé worth $572,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 106,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at about $4,160,000. Saybrook Capital NC raised its position in Nestlé by 1.1% in the third quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 4.2% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at about $102,480,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nestlé Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $122.67. The stock had a trading volume of 191,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,597. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $133.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.