First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

First Foundation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First Foundation has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Foundation to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

First Foundation Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $904.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

In other First Foundation news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini purchased 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other First Foundation news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini purchased 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 91.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 17.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 54.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 161.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also

