Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Trading Up 6.3%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.52. 79,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 44,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Fire & Flower from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Fire & Flower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.77. The company has a market cap of C$67.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

