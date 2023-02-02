FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.90

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 62079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $417.72 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 22.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,439,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,962,000 after acquiring an additional 314,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 373,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FinVolution Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,498,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 81,028 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

