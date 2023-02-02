FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €15.50 ($16.85) to €17.20 ($18.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €19.00 ($20.65) to €16.70 ($18.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

Shares of FCBBF opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

